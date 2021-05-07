Photos: Lanier Tech graduation 2021

Lanier Technical College graduate Victoria Thompson poses for a photo Friday, May 7, 2021, by mother Jael Thompson following the school's drive-through graduation ceremony.
Lanier Technical College president Tim McDonald helps a student with her tassel Friday, May 7, 2021, during graduation ceremonies at the school.
LaTonya Harris stops for photos by family members Friday, May 7, 2021, following a drive-through Lanier Technical College graduation.
Crystal Gonzalez and son Dylan Maldonado, 7, have a photo taken following Lanier Technical College graduation ceremonies Friday, May 7, 2021.
Lanier Technical College students receive instruction Friday, May 7, 2021, during the school's drive-through graduation ceremony.
Lanier Technical College faculty applaud as students receive their diplomas Friday, May 7, 2021, during a drive-through graduation ceremony.
Lanier Technical College graduate Rebecca Meeks rings the bell Friday, May 7, 2021, on the school campus following a drive-through graduation ceremony.
Michael Laymac stops for a quick photo as he receives his Lanier Technical College diploma Friday, May 7, 2021, during a drive-through graduation ceremony.