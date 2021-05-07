By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Photos: Lanier Tech graduation 2021
05082021 LANIERTECH 8.jpg

Lanier Technical College graduate Victoria Thompson poses for a photo Friday, May 7, 2021, by mother Jael Thompson following the school's drive-through graduation ceremony.

by Scott Rogers
05082021 LANIERTECH 9.jpg

Lanier Technical College president Tim McDonald helps a student with her tassel Friday, May 7, 2021, during graduation ceremonies at the school.

by Scott Rogers
05082021 LANIERTECH 7.jpg

LaTonya Harris stops for photos by family members Friday, May 7, 2021, following a drive-through Lanier Technical College graduation.

by Scott Rogers
05082021 LANIERTECH 6.jpg

Crystal Gonzalez and son Dylan Maldonado, 7, have a photo taken following Lanier Technical College graduation ceremonies Friday, May 7, 2021.

by Scott Rogers
05082021 LANIERTECH 5.jpg

Lanier Technical College students receive instruction Friday, May 7, 2021, during the school's drive-through graduation ceremony.

by Scott Rogers
05082021 LANIERTECH 3.jpg

Lanier Technical College faculty applaud as students receive their diplomas Friday, May 7, 2021, during a drive-through graduation ceremony.

by Scott Rogers
05082021 LANIERTECH 1.jpg

Lanier Technical College graduate Rebecca Meeks rings the bell Friday, May 7, 2021, on the school campus following a drive-through graduation ceremony.

by Scott Rogers
05082021 LANIERTECH 4.jpg

Michael Laymac stops for a quick photo as he receives his Lanier Technical College diploma Friday, May 7, 2021, during a drive-through graduation ceremony.

by Scott Rogers