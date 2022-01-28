PB&J instead of chicken nuggets? What to know about school food shortages

“I was talking to local poultry processors early in the summer and they were saying, ‘Expect there to be some major bumps with your protein supplies this year. The freezers are empty,’” Schofield said. “I am convinced that over the last 40 years with three multinational corporations handling roughly 70% of the nation's protein supply that what we're seeing right now is going to be a long-term trend.”

A return to local, he said, would also open up agribusiness career pathways for students, reduce food costs for the school district and provide a more profitable outlet for local meat suppliers.

“I would like to think a couple years into this thing, if we knew there was a supply chain issue and we were going to have a challenge for the next week or two, we could shift gears and pretty well fill the gap,” he said. “Certainly we can't do it indefinitely, but I think there'd be a lot of potential to produce an awful lot of ground beef and breakfast sausage.”

Sheridan said they usually receive a notice two days before delivery letting them know that a food item isn’t available. They will then request a different item or use something they have in their freezer.

“Our staff has been great the past few years,” she said. “They're very flexible, they're very knowledgeable. And they always figure out how to make it work.”

Still, while the kids don’t go hungry, they may miss out on their favorite foods, which Shurman suggested is at the heart of the issue when nutrition staff are grappling with food shortages.

“I think they're comfortable and confident that they're going to meet the nutritional needs,” he said. “But I do think they want to get back to a place where they're really serving the foodstuffs that they know that the kids most want.”