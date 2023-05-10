National ‘hoax’ social media threat prompts soft lockdown at Gainesville High

Gainesville High School entered a soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a parent called 911 about an online threat that police and school officials say is part of a national hoax being spread on social media.

“It is believed that at some point this was a hoax created by someone. It has since been shared across multiple social media platforms across the nation impacting many different school systems,” said Lt. Kevin Holbrook of the Gainesville Police Department. “Working with our state and federal partners, we were able to determine that a number of other school systems had encountered the same threat as it's been shared through multiple different social media channels over the past week or so.”

Superintendent Jeremy Williams said a parent called 911 after seeing a social media message, which originated in California, he added.

Officials said they did not know the content of the message, but news outlets throughout the country have reported a message that threatens to “make history as the top school slaughter” on May 5.

“It was not specific to Gainesville City Schools, it was not specific to even our area,” Williams said. “But anytime somebody sees threats, we're going to treat it as if it does impact us.”

Gainesville High entered a soft lockdown around 2:30 p.m. During a soft lockdown, students and staff must stay inside the school building while the campus is secured but are able to continue their normal activities inside.

In a message to parents, Gainesville High Principal Jaime Green said they “maintained an active security presence on our campus for the remainder of the afternoon to assure families and students that we are safe.”