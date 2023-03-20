Meet the new principal at Centennial Arts Academy

Steven-Kyle Jefferson will be brought on as principal of Centennial Arts Academy, Gainesville City School System announced Monday.

Jeremy Williams, superintendent of Gainesville City Schools, expressed confidence in Jefferson, who is set to begin July 1, 2023, after the retirement of long-time principal Leslie Frierson, pending approval from the board of education.

“Dr. Jefferson brings a wide range of leadership experience with gifted, music and special education. He is the perfect fit for the vision at Centennial Arts Academy,” Williams said. “The School Governance Council and GCSS leadership unanimously selected Dr. Jefferson to take the helm.”