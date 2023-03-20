Meet the new principal at Centennial Arts Academy

Steven-Kyle Jefferson will be brought on as principal of Centennial Arts Academy, Gainesville City School System announced Monday.
Jeremy Williams, superintendent of Gainesville City Schools, expressed confidence in Jefferson, who is set to begin July 1, 2023, after the retirement of long-time principal Leslie Frierson, pending approval from the board of education.
“Dr. Jefferson brings a wide range of leadership experience with gifted, music and special education. He is the perfect fit for the vision at Centennial Arts Academy,” Williams said. “The School Governance Council and GCSS leadership unanimously selected Dr. Jefferson to take the helm.”
Jefferson, formerly an assistant principal at Wade Park Elementary School in Cleveland, Ohio, has eight years of experience as a teacher of special education at Harambee Institute of Science and Technology Charter School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Hawthorne Elementary School in DeKalb County, Georgia.
Jefferson, who is currently the principal of Betty Wheeler Classical Junior Academy in St. Louis, Missouri, will relocate to Georgia in the coming months to take the new position.
“After beginning my career as a music teacher, I feel that this is a full circle moment,” Jefferson said. “I am excited to return home to Georgia, and I look forward to working with the community.”
Jefferson worked as a music teacher at Philadelphia Montessori Charter School, where he designed and implemented a school-wide program which integrated the arts with academics. He also launched the school's first summer music program during his time there.
“Centennial is a special school and we look forward to the continued excellence under Dr. Jefferson’s leadership,” said Chairman of Gainesville City Board of Education Andy Stewart.