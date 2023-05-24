Martin Elementary names new principal

Martin Elementary School has a new principal.

Hall County Schools announced Wednesday that Adam Clark, assistant principal at Lula Elementary, will take the helm.

“I am honored to be named the principal and am excited about getting started with our students and staff,” Clark said in a news release. “Our goal will be to provide an atmosphere where students can reach their maximum potential as a person, as well as academically."

Clark has been teaching for 15 years, including at West Hall High, East Hall High and Lula Elementary, where he has been the assistant principal since 2019.

“Adam Clark truly has a heart for students,” said Superintendent Will Schofield. “His compassion for their well-being is coupled with a laser-like focus on growth and improvement. He will build relationships with students, staff and community members that are key to student learning.”

Clark has a bachelor’s in social studies education, a master’s in early childhood education and a specialist degree in teacher leadership.

He and his wife, Jessica, have four children.