Lanier Tech will start semester online

Students at Lanier Technical College will begin the spring semester online on Monday, Jan. 11, the school announced in a news release on Thursday.
All classes except external clinical labs will be held virtually. Officials said the college expects to resume on-campus classes on Jan. 19, but “conditions will be monitored and a decision will be made January 14.”
“When activities resume onsite, Lanier Tech will continue with standard health and safety protocols including limited class size,” the release said.
Employees at the college will continue working from home until Jan. 15.
School officials say Lanier Tech continues to take precautionary measures, including daily temperature checks, social distancing, and the wearing of masks in campus buildings, as well as retrofitting classrooms and laboratories to meet social distancing guidelines.