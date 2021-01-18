Kemp to use $5M in virus aid to help students finish college

Some juniors and seniors at Georgia’s public universities and colleges are in line for a little financial boost to help them reach their degree.





Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday in his State of the State speech that he would use $5 million in federal coronavirus relief that he controls to provide small grants to help students with unmet financial need pay their college bills.





“These hardworking Georgians have nearly crossed the finish line of their higher education journey, and I believe the least we can do is ensure financial hardship at the hands of COVID-19 does not stand in the way of achieving their dreams,” Kemp said in the speech, saying the money would provide a boost for up to 10,000 students.