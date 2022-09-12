Johnson High School opens 'premier performing arts center in all of Hall County'





Principal Jonathan Edwards called it “the premier performing arts center in all of Hall County.”

“This year marks the 50th year in Johnson's rich and storied history,” Edwards said. “Our new PAC affords us many upgrades and addresses a multitude of needs that our theater, band and chorus programs all have, from the increased seating capacity, ample storage spaces and dressing room spaces, stage, to the set construction and classroom space.”

Edwards noted that the center will also be available to schools in the area and that five schools have already booked shows.

School board member and Johnson High graduate Mark Pettitt gave the dedication remarks.

The 19,500-square-foot center, which cost about $10.1 million, can seat up to 440 people. The old performing arts center was demolished to make way for the new one. The contractor was Carroll Daniel Construction, and the architect Robertson Loia Roof.

The center, gym and main building are now connected into a single building. Spaces include a drama classroom, set construction area, dressing areas, costume storage, control room and restrooms. The gym received renovations as well, including the concessions area, new bleachers and locker rooms.

The project also relocated the primary entrance to Robert Wood Johnson Drive.

Superintendent Will Schofield said the school district has remained committed to the arts. The school system is also working on a performing arts center at West Hall High School.

“Right through the Great Recession, we continued to fund fine arts and build fine arts facilities,” Schofield told The Times after the ceremony. “Because the Board of Education, for the entire 17 years that I've been here, and well before, has believed that fine arts are an integral part of an education.”