‘It will uplift students’: East Hall High’s 1950s classroom buildings being replaced. Here’s what you need to know

The two classroom buildings at East Hall High School have seen better days.

Built in the 1950s, “the space has gotten to the point that it's almost not adequate,” said Principal Jeff Cooper.

That’s why the Hall County school board has decided to replace them, approving a construction budget of $42 million for the five-phase project.

“It’s badly needed,” said school board member Mark Pettitt. “They’re undersized, they’re outdated. It’s time to get modern.”