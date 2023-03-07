‘It will uplift students’: East Hall High’s 1950s classroom buildings being replaced. Here’s what you need to know

The two classroom buildings at East Hall High School have seen better days.
Built in the 1950s, “the space has gotten to the point that it's almost not adequate,” said Principal Jeff Cooper.
That’s why the Hall County school board has decided to replace them, approving a construction budget of $42 million for the five-phase project.
“It’s badly needed,” said school board member Mark Pettitt. “They’re undersized, they’re outdated. It’s time to get modern.”
Two connected classroom wings, each three stories tall, will be built in the place of the aging buildings. They will connect to the main building.
Construction is well underway on the west wing, which will open to students in August 2023. The entire project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024.
“I am very excited about the new addition at East Hall High School,” said school board member Debra Smith. The school is located in her district. “I visited there last week and it is moving right along.”
In the meantime, some students are taking classes in a 15-classroom modular building.
Overall, the expansion will increase the school’s capacity from 1,050 to 1,300 students and increase the campus footprint by more than 101,311 square feet.
Cooper said he is most excited about having bigger classrooms.
“When you got enough room in the classroom, you can do more activities, more group stuff, the kids are a little more free to move around,” he said.
The project includes other improvements as well.
Renovations to the main building include a new entrance, lobby, library, and an upgraded administration area. The practice gym will get a fresh coat of paint and new air conditioning, and locker rooms and restrooms will be renovated throughout the campus. More handicapped seating is being added to the football stadium, and the concessions building is being built anew. An indoor firing range will be built for ROTC students.
“It will uplift students because I think it does bring a little more pride,” Cooper said. “Just seeing them in a space they can be proud of.”