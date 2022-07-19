‘It already feels like home’: Gainesville opens first new middle school in 14 years

Gainesville opened its first new middle school in 14 years Monday, which means the city school system now has two middle schools, east and west.



Gainesville Middle School West drew a sizable crowd of educators, parents and students, who flooded into the school after the ribbon cutting to see the modern school they will get to enjoy when the next school year begins in August.

“We’re going to put GMS West on the map,” declared the school’s inaugural principal Louis Mair, who seems to bring a kind of fresh flair to the school.

He doesn’t see “students,” he sees “scholars,” and he seemed particularly in-step with some of those “scholars” already, telling the school board that he will honor the wish of a group of students who want to start an anime club.