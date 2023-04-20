‘I write for the kids who don’t know this is happening’: Author speaks at East Hall Middle about immigration

For the last several years, sixth graders at East Hall Middle have been reading Diaz’s 2016 novel “The Only Road,” learning about the connections between Latin America, immigration and the war on drugs.

Its sequel, “The Crossroads,” published in 2018, is being read by seventh and eighth graders as part of an “overcoming obstacles” unit in their language arts classes.

The novels fall into the genre of literary realism.

“All of my immigration books are based on things that real people have experienced,” Diaz said in response to a student question. “So even though they are works of fiction, everything that happens to them are things that have happened to real people.”

Diaz moved to New Mexico from Puerto Rico as a young girl, and the novels also reflect her experiences of adjusting to life in a new culture and the accompanying loneliness and isolation.

In an interview with The Times after the event, she said her novels are meant to serve as both a mirror and a window onto the immigrant experience, borrowing the metaphor coined by Rudine Sims Bishop, professor emerita of education at Ohio State University, who has been called the “mother of multicultural literature.”

“There are so many kids that do not see themselves in books,” Diaz said. “So, yes, I most definitely write for them. I also write for the kids who don’t know that this is happening, so they can learn, they can grow and they can develop.”

Her novel “The Only Road” centers on the lives of teenagers Jaime and Ángela, who, according to a brief synopsis from the School Library Journal, are given a life-or-death ultimatum: join the gang that controls their village or make the journey north to the United States — alone, without their families.

“Jaime's first person perspective enables readers to begin to comprehend the realities of undocumented youth immigration, its underlying causes, and the sacrifices and hardships made to reach safety in the United States,” the synopsis says.

Once described by former ambassador to Guatemala Edwin Kyle as the “Pearl of the Western World,” today the country is wracked by violence and corruption, and still reeling from a brutal civil war between 1960 and 1996 that killed an estimated 200,000 people.

As of 2019, the U.S. was home to more than 3.7 million Central American immigrants, and of those, about 30% came from Guatemala, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

Many of the immigrant students in Gainesville and Hall County come from Guatemala as well. It is not clear exactly how many of Hall County Schools’ 753 immigrant students come from Guatemala. But in Gainesville City Schools, more students immigrate from Guatemala than any other country, accounting for 25% of the district’s 221 immigrant students.

Janet Sepulveda, a seventh grader at East Hall Middle who is reading “The Crossroads,” said the novel has given her a new perspective on the sort of obstacles they face.

“As someone who has had grandparents who have come from Mexico to here, I think that we should definitely let the people in. I mean, they're just innocent people looking for a better life,” she said. “We all want to live a meaningful, great life. … We need to treat them like human beings and not like aliens who don’t belong here.”