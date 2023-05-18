‘I dropped the ball’: Hall school board calls special meeting after forgetting to adopt preliminary budget

The Hall County school board is calling a special meeting on Monday, May 22, after forgetting to adopt a preliminary budget at their regular meeting earlier this week.
The school system announced late last month that it would adopt its preliminary budget on May 15, but by the time the meeting was over, there hadn’t been any fiscal talk.
Superintendent Will Schofield took the blame.
“In terms of whose fault it was that we forgot on Monday, that's 100% me. I’m the secretary of the board,” Schofield said. “I dropped the ball. We had all our documentation, we were ready, we had talked about it. We had actually gone over exactly what we were going to adopt a week before. It didn't get on the agenda. I didn't catch it and before you knew it the meeting was over and I said, ‘I'll be doggone.’”
Last year, the school board had to delay the adoption of its budget and millage rate by a month because legal advertisements in The Times weren't large enough.
Budget Hearings
Here is the 2023-24 budget and millage rate adoption schedule, which includes three public hearings at the school district’s central office at 711 Green St.
Preliminary budget
5 p.m. May 22
Public hearings
6 p.m. June 12
11:30 a.m. June 26
6 p.m. June 26
Final budget and millage rate adoption
6:30 p.m. June 26
It was an unusually packed house on Monday: a total of 69 students were given awards for performing well in various competitions related to career, technical and agricultural education.
“We got all caught up in all those wonderful awards that we gave,” Schofield said.
“With all the awards and stuff we presented Monday, we didn't approve the preliminary budget,” said school board chairman Criag Herrington. “We had it there in front of us, but it wasn't listed on the agenda, so to make it official we're going to meet Monday afternoon at five o'clock and we'll approve it then.”
Schofield is recommending that the board approve a reduction in the millage rate, though officials haven’t said by how much. The final budget and millage rate will be adopted June 26.
“Right now, it looks like it's going to be lower. Over the next couple of weeks we'll be in a better position to say, ‘We think it'll be this,’” Schofield said.
The current millage rate is 15.99.
One mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 in assessed property value. In Hall, property is assessed at 40% of its value, so at 15.99 mills, a $400,000 home would yield a $2,558 tax bill.
Hall County’s preliminary tax digest is up 21%, which would mean about $25 million in additional revenue under the current millage rate.
But officials say it won’t be enough to offset the increase in costs, mainly due to higher state health insurance premiums and employee raises.
Schofield has said the district will have to take $10-$20 million from its estimated $70 million in reserve funds.
That worries school board member Mark Pettitt.
“We got to be careful. We have the lowest millage rate we've had in 20 years,” he said. “At some point, the (tax) digest is not going to be as healthy. We’re going to be in a position where we’re going to have to come back in and raise the millage rate, and that’s going to be painful, so I want to be pretty cautious.”