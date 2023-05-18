‘I dropped the ball’: Hall school board calls special meeting after forgetting to adopt preliminary budget

The Hall County school board is calling a special meeting on Monday, May 22, after forgetting to adopt a preliminary budget at their regular meeting earlier this week.

The school system announced late last month that it would adopt its preliminary budget on May 15, but by the time the meeting was over, there hadn’t been any fiscal talk.

Superintendent Will Schofield took the blame.

“In terms of whose fault it was that we forgot on Monday, that's 100% me. I’m the secretary of the board,” Schofield said. “I dropped the ball. We had all our documentation, we were ready, we had talked about it. We had actually gone over exactly what we were going to adopt a week before. It didn't get on the agenda. I didn't catch it and before you knew it the meeting was over and I said, ‘I'll be doggone.’”

Last year, the school board had to delay the adoption of its budget and millage rate by a month because legal advertisements in The Times weren't large enough.