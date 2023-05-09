‘I don’t give up’: North Hall senior recounts journey from Kazakhstan orphanage to Paralympian dreams

After returning to the states, she took her son to a pediatrician who in turn recommended that she visit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for further examination.

The prognosis was grim.

“They told us, ‘We don't think that this child will ever be able to walk, he’ll probably not be intelligent,’” she recalled. “He had pretty big gaps in his brain when they did the MRI, and so his brain was so atrophied, it was so shrunk, that they just didn't think that he would be intelligent.”

Jon has fetal alcohol syndrome, cerebral palsy, Asperger's syndrome and spondylolisthesis, a condition characterized by spinal instability. He also has strabismus and lattice degeneration in his retinas, which impair his vision.

After 19 surgeries, he finally gained the ability to walk by the time he was in fifth grade, though he still uses a wheelchair for longer distances. One of his surgeries involved cutting both of his femurs and rotating them outwards into the correct position. “So for a good while,” he said, “I was in a double hard cast from my feet up to my hands.”

All of that made for a tough childhood with a small circle of friends.

“It was just hard,” he said. “You know, everybody else would be like, ‘Hey, you want to come over to my house or let's do all this stuff,’ and I just couldn't because I was stuck in a wheelchair.”

Jon was beaten down but not defeated. A major turning point came in the seventh grade when his physical therapist recommended that he join the swim team and he discovered the world of “adaptive athletics.”

“In sixth grade, I was having a really hard time. A lot of my friends didn't go to that middle school, they went to a different middle school. I didn't have many friends. I was struggling to get around, and I just really wasn't doing anything,” he said. “It was just school, home. School, home.”

He struggled in the pool at first.

“When he got on the block, he had to hold on to somebody's shoulder just because he was not steady on his feet,” said his former swim coach Peter Doig. “I've coached probably better athletes, but as far as courage and tenacity and so forth, he is probably the top. … He’s truly an inspiration.”

Jon blossomed into a star athlete and now plays power-chair soccer with the North Georgia Screamin' Eagles and wheelchair basketball for Blaze Sports in Atlanta.

Last summer, he won two gold medals and a silver medal in swimming at the Move United Junior National Paralympics in Denver.

The Children’s Healthcare doctors turned out to be wrong about his intelligence, too.

Now a senior at North Hall High School, Jon will graduate in the top 10% of his class with well above a 4.0 GPA. He is an International Baccalaureate Scholar and was awarded a $128,000 Merit Scholarship as well.

Earlier this year, he signed to the University of Arizona, where he will major in neuroscience and cognitive science. He recently finished a neurosurgery internship at Longstreet Clinic through his high school’s work-based learning program.

“I want to do pediatric neurology and help other kids with disabilities,” he said.

But he said the main reason for attending the University of Arizona is that it serves as a pipeline for the Paralympics. He will join the university’s para swim team and play division two wheelchair basketball.

It’s a reality that was almost unimaginable just several years ago.

“If I had told sixth-grade me that I was going to be going to college playing two sports out in Arizona, I think he would have called me crazy,” he said. “Because I could barely walk around the North Hall Middle School campus at that time without my legs and body being exhausted, much less swim and play basketball.”

Now he wants to use his story to inspire other kids like him.

“I want any other adaptive kid that might read your paper to see, ‘Oh, look at him, maybe I can do this, maybe I can play basketball, maybe I can play football, maybe I can go swim,’” he said. “Sports doesn't just have to be for able-bodied kids.”

When asked how he managed to overcome the enormous obstacles in his life, he credited those around him — his physical therapists, his surgeons and, most of all, his parents.

“They never really treated me as a disabled child,” he said. “They knew I was disabled, and they made sure I was safe. But they never stopped me from doing anything unless it was outrageously dangerous — and they never treated me like I was made of glass.”

“But if there's anything about me that I think has made this possible,” he added, “it's once I start doing something, I don't give up on it.”