How Lakeview Academy is keeping COVID infections at bay

The Hall County School District, for example, nearly doubled its all-time infection record just three weeks after opening, and a dozen of its schools are now masking up to combat the spread. Gainesville City Schools issued a universal mask mandate after breaking its weekly infection record.

About half of Lakeview’s 560 students are too young to be vaccinated, which is part of the reason why the school requires masks. A large number of the school’s staff members are vaccinated, 81%, according to in-house surveys.

As of Sept. 7, the school has only 5 active cases. The school had six students and zero staff quarantining as of Sept. 3, which is “very low because of the masking and vaccination,” Montgomery said.

After the initial spike, Montgomery consulted with the school’s COVID-19 task force and “concluded that it was a direct result of transmission that happened before school started.”