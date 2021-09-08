How Lakeview Academy is keeping COVID infections at bay

Like many schools around Hall County, COVID-19 cases at Lakeview Academy spiked after classes began in mid-August.
But the private Gainesville school was able to contain on-campus spread by masking up, according to Head of School Kirsty Montgomery, “whereas other schools’ cases continued to climb after the first 10 days of school, ours have dropped off substantially,” she said.
The Hall County School District, for example, nearly doubled its all-time infection record just three weeks after opening, and a dozen of its schools are now masking up to combat the spread. Gainesville City Schools issued a universal mask mandate after breaking its weekly infection record.
About half of Lakeview’s 560 students are too young to be vaccinated, which is part of the reason why the school requires masks. A large number of the school’s staff members are vaccinated, 81%, according to in-house surveys.
As of Sept. 7, the school has only 5 active cases. The school had six students and zero staff quarantining as of Sept. 3, which is “very low because of the masking and vaccination,” Montgomery said.
After the initial spike, Montgomery consulted with the school’s COVID-19 task force and “concluded that it was a direct result of transmission that happened before school started.”
“The reason that that hypothesis has been confirmed is because after the 10 days, it completely dropped off,” she said. “The incubation period is two to 14 days for COVID, and since then, our numbers have been extremely low. And we put that down to wearing masks indoors.”
After a cluster of cases in the middle school, Lakeview implemented a host of additional safety protocols, such as increasing the frequency of campus cleaning, providing extra help to assist the school nurse with contact tracing and quarantining, increasing air filtration, strengthening social distancing measures and reintroducing plexiglass screens.
The majority of parents support the mask requirement, Montgomery said, partly because many of them work for the local health system, though a smattering of sign-wielding parents protested the mask mandate
on the first day of school.
The task force reviews the mask mandate weekly and provides an evidence-based rationale for extension or termination on the school’s website. It will review the mask requirement again on Sept. 13.
The school’s COVID-19 task force includes, among others, Dr. Mohak Davé, who specializes in emergency medicine at Northeast Georgia Health System; Dr. Jennifer Gottsman, a Gainesville pediatrician; and Scarlet Pendarvis, a registered nurse.
“We all strongly believe as a task force that because this issue has become so politicized, we want to take the politics out of it,” Montgomery said. “We just want to show people the data, and the data is what we're providing on the website. The data is current, the data is real. The data is data that anyone can find. It's not just stuff that's hidden somewhere, it's stuff that's available to the public.”
Among that data is a recent study by Stanford Medicine and Yale University — a large, randomized trial showing that “wearing a surgical face mask over the mouth and nose is an effective way to reduce the occurrence of COVID-19 in community settings.” The school also posts Department of Public Health data and graphs on its website.
When asked whether other schools could learn from Lakeview’s example, Montgomery said, “I don't see it as us in opposition with other schools in the things that we are doing, I just see it as doing what's right for our particular community.”