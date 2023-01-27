Hall Schools plan on giving students full immersion with meat processing plant

From soup to nuts, Hall County high schoolers will be involved in all manner of meat processing when the school district opens its namesake butcher shop later this year.



Funding for the meat processing center hasn’t been approved yet, but school board chairman Craig Herrington said they will almost certainly sign off on the estimated $8 million price tag, down from the $9 million they floated a couple weeks ago.

Officials hope to finish construction by the end of the year, though it could be some time before you can buy a ribeye from your local school district, officials said.

“It’s going to be HCSD Farms. It’ll be vacuum-packed, it’ll be ready to go and it’ll be world class,” Superintendent Will Schofield said.

Bougie beef

While some of the details are still being fleshed out, don’t be surprised if you see wagyu on the menu.

“I've even been talking with the University of Georgia about some niche markets and possibly raising some wagyu, which of course is the $40- to $50-a-pound Japanese beef,” Schofield said. “I left a message for a man today about getting some wagyu embryos we could implant into our Angus cattle, then the calves they would have would be 100% wagyu, and we could even start our own local herd of wagyu here.”

Schofield said they will take some of their marching orders from UGA, which has a meat processing center of its own. He made a visit recently to see how they run things.

The district signed a dual-enrollment agreement last year that allows high schoolers to take agriculture courses at UGA.

But as enticing as bougie beef might sound, turning a buck on meat isn’t the main reason the county school district is spending millions to build a butcher shop at the Agribusiness Center — though Schofield said it could generate as much as $1 million per year in profit once it's fully up and running.

“Always, the No. 1 reason driving an investment like this is the career opportunities for our students,” he said. “That's the idea, that these kids who have an interest in meat science, if they wanted to, would be in a position to either start a little plant of their own or go to work cutting meat for somebody. And, again, those are extremely lucrative jobs that you just can’t find people to do.”