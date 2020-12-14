Hall schools making big changes for this week, start of next semester

All Hall County system middle and high school students taking classes in person will switch to at-home learning from Wednesday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 18, which is the last day before the winter break.

“We’ve got a significant number of staff members that are in quarantine or in isolation, and it’s becoming more difficult and challenging to deliver instruction at the middle and high school level,” Stan Lewis, Hall’s community relations director, said. “We’ll continue to monitor the elementary school numbers, and we’ll be in contact with those principals.”

As of Monday, Dec. 14, the total absences resulting from positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the district’s 37 schools reached 190, according to Hall’s daily report. Almost 8% of students and 4% of staff were quarantined as of Monday. Students who are quarantined switch to blended learning on an individual basis.

Five schools had already switched to blended learning, including most recently Chestatee High School in addition to Cherokee Bluff middle and high schools, C.W. Davis Middle School and East Hall High School.