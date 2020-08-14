Hall Schools announces hybrid start to school year

The district says students whose last names begin with the letters A-K will attend school in person on Monday, Aug. 24 and Wednesday, Aug. 26. Students whose last names begin with the letters L-Z will attend school on Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Aug. 27. All students will attend on Friday, Aug. 28. The plan will repeat the following week. Students will be given assignments by teachers to complete during the days they are not attending in-person classes.

For students who have chosen virtual-only learning, classes will be held daily, as previously scheduled.

Families with last names in two groups should contact their principals immediately to request a common schedule for families, school officials say.

The school district also released a YouTube video Friday morning providing further information on the adjusted start to the year. Superintendent Will Schofield said in the video that the change was made to provide more time for students and teachers to adjust to new safety protocols before making a full return to in-person instruction.

“This gives us eight days out of those 10 that we can practice, that we can teach, that we can make sure our protocols are in place,” the superintendent said in the video. “It gives us those two Fridays to have 100% of our in-person learners in place where we can ensure we don’t have any more tweaking to do to ensure 200% accountability for the rest of the school year.”

Due to the uncertainty of the immediate future, Schofield said, Hall schools may have to make further adjustments to the schedule as necessary. But for now, he said the school district plans on returning to a normal schedule for in-person learners starting immediately after the first two weeks of hybrid learning.

“It certainly will be our hope that that Tuesday after Labor Day is the day that we can come back with all of our in-person learners attending school Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday every week,” Schofield said.

