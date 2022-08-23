Hall school board has this to say about future deannexations

The Hall County school board adopted a resolution Monday opposing the de-annexation of residential property from the city to the county.
The resolution says that “when the Hall County School district experiences municipal annexations, the county district historically and overwhelmingly is fiscally affected in a negative manner.”
It adds that “any municipal de-annexation of residential property multiplies these negative effects in a profound way.”
The Hall County school district has two city school districts in its borders, Buford and Gainesville.
School board member Nath Morris said repeatedly that municipal annexations are wrong and estimates that they have cost the school district millions of dollars over the years.
The resolution follows the de-annexation of a piece of land near Lanier Technical College from the city to the county, which the school system strongly opposed. The land is owned by a Gainesville developer who requested the de-annexation in the hopes that the county commission would approve a luxury apartment complex on the site once it had the jurisdiction to do so. The Gainesville City Council gave final approval to the de-annexation Aug. 16, and the county commission is expected to grant a rezoning request in October.
The resolution concludes by saying the Hall County school board “unanimously and categorically opposes the de-annexation of residential property currently residing in either of the two municipalities within our district that contain a city school district.”