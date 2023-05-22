Hall school board adopts preliminary 2023-24 budget. Here’s what you need to know.









In what might have been one of the shortest school board meetings in the history of Hall County Schools, board members approved the preliminary budget during a special meeting Monday, May 22, after forgetting to do so last week.

The meeting lasted all of about five minutes.

The two biggest changes to this year’s budget are sharp spikes in costs and revenues.

More revenue

Officials say revenues are up $46 million over last year — for a total of $336.4 million — but they won’t be enough to keep the district out of the red.

Property tax revenues are up an estimated $29.8 million, assuming the current millage rate of 15.99 mills stays the same. Officials say they are likely to lower the millage rate some, but it is too early to say by how much.

“Right now, it looks like it's going to be lower. Over the next couple of weeks we'll be in a better position to say, ‘We think it'll be this,’” Superintendent Will Schofield told The Times last week.

One mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 in assessed property value. In Hall, property is assessed at 40% of its value, so at 15.99 mills, a $400,000 home would yield a $2,558 tax bill.

State funding is up by $15.8 million, officials say, and investment income is up by $3 million.

Higher costs

But the increase in revenue won’t be enough to offset the increase in costs, which are mainly due to employee raises and hires and higher employee health insurance premiums, which have increased from $945 per month per employee to $1,580, for an additional cost of $14 million.

Costs are up 10% overall — $33 million — over last year for a total of nearly $340.4 million.

That will leave the district with a projected $4 million deficit, which is actually good news compared to an earlier estimate of $10-20 million, Schofield said in a video update last week.

The board has a reserve fund of about $70 million.

Here is a breakdown of the increase in expenditures:

$14 million to cover higher state health insurance premiums

$7 million to pay for additional hires made using federal coronavirus relief money

$5.36 million to cover $2,000 raises for teachers

$3.09 million to cover step increases for certified and classified staff

$1.15 million to cover $1,000 raise for classified staff (e.g., custodians, nurses, bus drivers)

‘I dropped the ball’

Last Thursday, the board announced that it would hold a special meeting to adopt the preliminary budget after forgetting to put it on the May 15 meeting agenda.

Schofield took the blame.

“I dropped the ball,” he said. “We had all our documentation, we were ready, we had talked about it. We had actually gone over exactly what we were going to adopt a week before. It didn't get on the agenda. I didn't catch it and before you knew it the meeting was over and I said, ‘I'll be doggone.’”

Last year, the school board had to delay the adoption of its budget and millage rate by a month because the legal advertisements in The Times weren't large enough.



