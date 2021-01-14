Some students returning to school buildings. Here’s what Hall, Gainesville districts are planning

Hall County Schools

Hall County Schools will return to an in-person hybrid school schedule beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, after the school system reported stabilizing COVID-19 numbers and “significantly” decreased student cases, said Superintendent WIll Schofield.

Students who have selected online learning only will continue with their online schooling. The school week will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19, as Monday, Jan. 18, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a school holiday.

“This plan for in-person learning allows teachers to connect with students, assess student progress, and provide in-person feedback to all learners,” Schofield said in a media release that noted the information had been emailed to staff and parents. “Additionally, it will allow HCSD to gather accurate student COVID numbers in a socially distanced environment.”

The decision to return to an in-person hybrid model will be in effect through Jan. 22, and another update on the district’s plans for future school days, based on the latest COVID-19 data and spread in the community, will come on Jan. 21, the superintendent said.

Schofield said the district’s contact tracing activity, an indicator of the virus’ future school district spread, is also “down dramatically.”

The in-person attendance for the hybrid schedule for the week of Jan. 19 is as follows:

All in-person self-contained special education students will attend every day, Jan. 19-22.

In-person learners with last names beginning with L-Z will attend Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Thursday, Jan. 21.

In-person learners with last names beginning with A-K will attend Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 22.

For the two days when in-person learners are home, they will continue to complete their lessons online.

Dual enrollment students will attend everyday.

Schofield said the district will be “intentionally re-teaching 200% accountability practices” to all students and staff. The district’s 200% accountability practices refer to school policies of personal accountability and keeping one another accountable for COVID-19 safety.

The superintendent continued to urge staff and students to stay home if they are not feeling well or have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Gainesville City Schools

In Gainesville, Superintendent Jeremy Williams announced a portion of his district’s students will also return to school on Tuesday.

Williams thanked families and staff for adjusting their schedules for remote instruction and said “while the local COVID-19 data is not ideal,” the district will begin phasing in-person instruction back in.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, Gainesville’s attendance schedule will be as follows:

Self-contained special education students and Pre-K through second grade students will return to face-to-face instruction.

Students third grade through 12th grade will continue with remote instruction. Meals will continue to be provided on bus routes for these students.

Williams said as the district continues to monitor its phased-in return to in-person class, officials hope to increase the number of students back in school the following week.

He also urged parents to reach out to their student’s school if their child needs assistance.