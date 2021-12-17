Hall, Gainesville schools monitoring TikTok challenge of threatening gun violence

Hall County and Gainesville Schools officials say they are monitoring a TikTok trend calling Dec. 17, “American School Shooting Day.”
No local threats have been made, according to officials.
Hall County Schools notified principals of the TikTok trend this week, said Stan Lewis, spokesman for the school district. They have not increased security or sent out any mass communication to parents in response to the trend, because the district has not received any specific threats, he said. Lewis said the district investigates all threats thoroughly.
Today is the last day of classes for the fall semester at both local school districts.
Joy Griffin, spokeswoman for Gainesville City Schools, said they had not sent out any mass communication to parents about the threats. They have not called for any increased security at their schools, Griffin said.
“Our student safety is our priority every day and we will continue to keep it as such,” Griffin said. “We have not had any threats regarding this TikTok.”
Districts have handled the threat differently across the state.
The Polk County School District west of Atlanta canceled school on Friday, according to reports. Other district officials sent out mass communications and have increased security at their schools.
In Forsyth County, one student from Lambert High School was taken into custody Thursday, Dec. 16, for threatening to cause harm to students at the school and attempting to solicit a gun from another student, according to a press release Friday from Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. A juvenile arrest warrant was taken against the teen for terroristic threats, a felony charge, and he was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.
