Hall, Gainesville schools monitoring TikTok challenge of threatening gun violence

Hall County and Gainesville Schools officials say they are monitoring a TikTok trend calling Dec. 17, “American School Shooting Day.”

No local threats have been made, according to officials.

Hall County Schools notified principals of the TikTok trend this week, said Stan Lewis, spokesman for the school district. They have not increased security or sent out any mass communication to parents in response to the trend, because the district has not received any specific threats, he said. Lewis said the district investigates all threats thoroughly.