Hall, Gainesville facing slight but concerning teacher shortages before start of school year

Gainesville City Schools, which will open its doors Tuesday, Aug. 9, is short about four teachers, according to Deputy Superintendent Priscilla Collins. Two of the vacancies are special education positions. The system has about 600 teachers.

And while those numbers may not sound concerning, city school officials say they’ve had more vacancies than usual as the new school year nears.

“That’s the worst it’s been in my five years here,” Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said July 27, when the school system was short seven teachers. “That’s the most we’ve had this late in the game.”

Collins added, “We definitely have not seen the number of SPED teacher shortages that we've seen this year.”

Hall County Schools is still short about 8-10 teachers before the school year begins Friday, Aug. 5. The school system has about 1,900 teachers.

“We're a little bit behind normal,” said Brad Brown, assistant superintendent of human resources for Hall County Schools. “Most of the time by now we're looking at a handful, which would be less than five.”

“It’s been very transient, more so than I can ever remember,” Brown added, saying more teachers are deciding not to renew their contracts.

And teacher shortages aren’t just local. The trend holds nationally as well.

According to a survey by the National Education Association, 55% of educators considered leaving the profession earlier than they had planned, up from 37% last August.

Many already have left. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show more than one-third of teachers have left the profession in the past couple years. In 2020, the teacher workforce stood at around 10.6 million. Now, it’s closer to 10 million.

“Those shortages are typically felt most in lower-income, higher poverty, and higher minority school districts,” said David Mustard, an education economics professor at University of Georgia. “So most of what I see in Gainesville is similar to what is going on nationwide in cities that look like Gainesville.”