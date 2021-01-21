Hall County students return to in-person school next week

“Our student numbers have stabilized and are right where we thought they might be coming off of a holiday,” Lewis said. “But, as far as us being staffed and being able to safely and effectively deliver instruction, I think we’re in good shape.”

The school system said in a statement, Thursday, Jan. 21, that the Hall team would continue to monitor its COVID-19 numbers daily. Lewis added that Superintendent Will Schofield is in regular communication with the Northeast Georgia Health System, and also takes into consideration the state of the community when making decisions about the schedule.

Lewis said by Thursday, Jan. 28, families will be notified whether the system intends to extend on-campus learning for another week.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 19 and continuing throughout the week, Hall County Schools has implemented an in-person hybrid school schedule, after the school system reported stabilizing COVID-19 numbers and “significantly” decreased student cases.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Lewis said system reported 78 student positive COVID-19 cases and 36 among staff. As of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, he said Hall dropped to 77 student positive cases and 31 with staff.

Stan said the system’s staff will continue taking students’ temperatures when they enter their respective schools.

On Tuesday, Gainesville City Schools announced its plans to phase students back to in-person classes next week. On Monday, Jan. 25, all students from third to eighth grade, who signed up for in-person learning, will return to their respective campuses, followed by Gainesville High School students on Wednesday, Jan. 27. All students taking the PSAT will report to the high school on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Transportation will be offered on all routes.

“While this plan is the current plan, a number of variables may require us to adjust at a moment’s notice,” Gainesville stated in the Thursday press release. “We continue to encourage families to report to the school any positive cases or close contact with a positive case.”