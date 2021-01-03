Hall County Schools to start semester virtually

Hall County Schools students will start their semester from home, the school district announced on Sunday. The first day of school for students is set for Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The school system’s announcement, which said students would work from home for the first week of the semester, included a link to a video update from Hall Superintendent Will Schofield.
“The reason that I’m coming to you on a Sunday, is that we have been carefully monitoring the situation here in Hall County and internally with our own people over the Christmas holidays,” Schofield said in the video. “And, if you have watched the news at all, especially the local news, you understand that we’ve had an alarming increase in the number of COVID cases and the rate of community spread here in Hall County.”
Schofield said the district set up a system where cases have been reported throughout the holiday season.
“I am convinced that much like what we saw after Thanksgiving, that the cases that we’ve seen, although they are impressive in number, are probably going to be significantly underreported,” Schofield stated. “Therefore, at this time, your board and I are announcing that for this first week of school … Everybody will learn from home for this first week. We are in no position to add to the hospital numbers which are already overwhelming.”
The system plans to offer an update by Thursday, Jan. 7, regarding its plans leading to Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams told The Times on Sunday that the Gainesville school district plans to announce its decision for the start of the semester around noon on Monday. Gainesville's first day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 6.