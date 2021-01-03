Hall County Schools to start semester virtually

Hall County Schools students will start their semester from home, the school district announced on Sunday. The first day of school for students is set for Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The school system’s announcement, which said students would work from home for the first week of the semester, included a link to a video update from Hall Superintendent Will Schofield.

“The reason that I’m coming to you on a Sunday, is that we have been carefully monitoring the situation here in Hall County and internally with our own people over the Christmas holidays,” Schofield said in the video. “And, if you have watched the news at all, especially the local news, you understand that we’ve had an alarming increase in the number of COVID cases and the rate of community spread here in Hall County.”