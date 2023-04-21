Hall County Schools honors special education teacher known as ‘the autism whisperer’ with 2023 Philip Wright Award

Stacy Milazzo, a special education teacher at West Hall Middle School, was recently honored with the 2023 Philip Wright Award for Hall County Schools.

The award is given annually in school districts throughout the Northeast Georgia Pioneer RESA region to teachers who excel in the field of special education.

“Stacy’s kind of like the autism whisperer,” said Sheila Connell, assistant director of special education for Hall County Schools.

“She really takes on those difficult and challenging students with pretty severe autism,” Connell said. “But by the time the year is out, they've just transformed into different kids. … By the time they leave her, they're so ready for high school and a less restrictive environment.”