Hall County Schools honors special education teacher known as ‘the autism whisperer’ with 2023 Philip Wright Award

Stacy Milazzo, a special education teacher at West Hall Middle School, was recently honored with the 2023 Philip Wright Award for Hall County Schools.
The award is given annually in school districts throughout the Northeast Georgia Pioneer RESA region to teachers who excel in the field of special education.
“Stacy’s kind of like the autism whisperer,” said Sheila Connell, assistant director of special education for Hall County Schools.
“She really takes on those difficult and challenging students with pretty severe autism,” Connell said. “But by the time the year is out, they've just transformed into different kids. … By the time they leave her, they're so ready for high school and a less restrictive environment.”
Milazzo began her teaching career 17 years ago as a paraprofessional at Martin Technology Academy elementary school.
“The first classroom I worked in was an autism classroom as a one-on-one with a special needs student, and I just fell in love with it,” Milazzo said.
At the time, she had a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Brenau University but returned to college, earning a master’s degree in special education (applied behavioral analysis) from Arizona State University and a specialist degree in special education from University of West Georgia.
All the while, she continued to teach at Martin Technology Academy before transferring to West Hall Middle in 2016 and is currently working toward becoming a board-certified behavior analyst.
Her classroom now serves as the model for other teachers with autistic students.
“We send other teachers who teach students with autism to her class, not only to see her techniques but just how she runs her classroom,” Connell said.
When asked about her passion for teaching special needs students, Milazzo said: “I think it’s just they’re always so happy. … I just feel like they’re special children from God, and they just hold a special place in my heart.”
“They may show aggression or lash out, but then within five minutes, they’re laughing and
happy and loving on you.”