Hall County Schools extends at-home school for another week

After starting the spring semester online, the Hall County School district announced on Thursday that it would extend virtual instruction through Friday, Jan. 15.
The first day of school in Hall was Tuesday, Jan. 5, and the district announced Sunday, Jan. 3, that the first week would be virtual.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 6, the school system reported 170 COVID-19 related absences among “Hall County team members” and an additional 170-190 adult absences per day not pertaining to the virus.
“As a result, the district does not have the capacity to safely and effectively support the number of students currently enrolled for in-person instruction,” the announcement reads. “The number of individuals willing to substitute teach is declining daily, and unfortunately, similar to what we witnessed following the Thanksgiving holiday, the number of positive cases and quarantines among team members is increasing significantly.”
The Gainesville City School System announced Monday that its students would take classes from home for the first two weeks of the semester. Gainesville's first day of school was Wednesday, Jan. 6.
