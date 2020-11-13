Hall County Schools deadline for switching to remote or in-person learning is Nov. 13

Hall County students have the option of changing their instructional model for next semester to in-person or remote learning.



The district’s deadline is Friday, Nov. 13, for those wanting to make the switch. The survey, which parents and guardians should’ve already received, can also be found on Hall’s website. If families do not fill out the survey, their student will remain in their current instructional model.

Gainesville City Schools’ deadline to make the change has already passed. Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said he will share the number of students who chose in-person versus remote learning for next semester during the school board meeting Monday, Nov. 16.