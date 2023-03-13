How the approved funding breaks down for meat processing center

The Hall County school board on Monday, March 13, unanimously approved a budget of $8.6 million for a meat processing center, which will be built at the district’s Agribusiness Center in North Hall.



Officials say its main purpose will be to serve as a training ground for students who want to pursue a career in the meat industry. Students would be involved in all stages of meat processing, including “stunning,” killing, skinning and butchering cows and pigs, as well as packaging and selling the meat, possibly even wagyu.

“No. 1, it's a huge career opportunity for numbers of students not only in the food industry but in marketing and logistics, in the natural sciences and research,” Superintendent Will Schofield said at Monday’s meeting.

Here’s how the funding breaks down:

Federal coronavirus relief money: $3.9 million

State grant: $2.5 million

Local sales tax revenue (ESPLOST) and school nutrition: $2.2 million

“We're really talking about $2.2 million or less of local funding,” Schofield said, adding that “a significant amount” will come from the nutrition budget, “where we built a significant reserve fund over the last couple of years, with all meals being free and paid for by the federal government.”

The center will provide some of the district’s animal protein needs, in particular beef and pork, especially if there is a shortage.

“If we didn't learn anything from the pandemic, I hope we've learned that our supply chains are fragile,” Schofield said. “We're going to see tremendous hiccups in the supply chain when it comes to our protein in this country as we move forward.”

He estimates that they could butcher 10 to 20 cattle per week at full capacity.

Rhonda Samples, CEO of Lanier College and Career Academy, the epicenter of the district’s work-based learning programs, said the district offers 60 career pathways, and the meat processing center will tie into “at least half of these pathways.”

“There’s no limit to what this can be,” said school board Chairman Craig Herrington.

As to whether high school seniors will be interested in meat processing, Schofield said, “At this point, my guess is they would say, much like when we would have asked them about manufacturing a decade ago, ‘What is that?’ So we'll have some education to do.”