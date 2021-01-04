Gainesville students will take classes remotely for first two weeks of semester

Gainesville City Schools students will work from home for the first two weeks of classes, district officials announced Monday. The system's first day of school for the spring semester is Wednesday.

The district's announcement explained that its schools witnessed an increase in COVID-19 cases before winter break and “an ever greater increase” in the community.

The decision to undergo remote instruction from Wednesday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Jan. 15, was made after reviewing community COVID-19 case information and ongoing discussions with the Department of Public Health, Northeast Georgia Health System and others, the announcement reads.