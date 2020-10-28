Hall, Gainesville schools to hold remote learning day Thursday, as Hurricane Zeta approaches

The Gainesville and Hall County school systems will not hold in-person classes on Thursday, Oct. 29, as strong winds and heavy rain are expected in the area from Hurricane Zeta. Class is still in session but will be hosted virtually, the school systems said.

The hurricane was expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast on Wednesday afternoon, and Hall County has been placed under a tropical storm warning and flash flood watch.

According to an email sent out by Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams, the “threat of strong winds through noon, limited visibility and the safety of One Gainesville” are strong enough concerns for school buildings and in-person instruction to be shut down for the day.

Williams’ email advises teachers to take their laptops home and engage with their students in a remote learning day on Thursday. All 12-month employees and administrators have also been asked to speak to their supervisors regarding teleworking.

Hall County spokesman Stan Lewis wrote via email that the school district will be closing its buildings on Thursday due to “the strong possibility of power outages and dangerous road conditions.”

Lewis said in-person students would have a day of remote learning, and students already learning remotely will not be affected by the schedule change. He added that if power outages cause difficulties with remote learning, school from home plans may be amended.

“As always, we will keep the safety of our students and team members our top priority,” Lewis said.