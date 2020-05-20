Gainesville High School will honor these 3 people with diplomas for service to school

ROBERT IVEY

When Robert Ivey first took a job as an assistant professor of music education at Brenau 10 years ago, he brought along a goal that extended beyond his duties with the university.

“I wanted to be a music ed professor that would encourage and support the music educators in the area, and to me that was important,” he said. “It wasn’t just for me to sit and teach the students that came to Brenau. But it was an opportunity for me to make myself available to the music educators in Gainesville and encourage and support what they do.”

Ivey has made his mark through the fifth grade honors chorus, an annual event he has put on at Brenau in each of the last 10 years. The yearly performance brings together fifth-grade chorus students from every GCSS elementary school to put on a concert at Brenau.

“I wanted to engage children and students of all ages to enjoy, learn, to make music, create music, even become musicians if that’s their goal,” Ivey said. “And so that was a way for me to plug in with the schools, is to try to hook those fifth graders into singing, so that if the experience was enjoyable enough, they might realize ‘Hey, I like this. This is something I think I would like to do.’”

Ivey also said he hopes the fifth grade honors chorus will help to improve Gainesville High School’s choral program, inspiring younger kids to stick with chorus through their high school years.

Being named an honorary graduate assured Ivey that his influence on local music and its role in the lives of Gainesville students has been felt.

“I feel very honored to be selected,” he said. “That means that I’m making an impact in the community for the school system to want to recognize my work with the music teachers and the students in their school system.