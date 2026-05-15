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Gainesville High School announces 2026 honorary diploma recipients
Gainesville High School Honorary Diplomas 2026 Jeremy Williams Robert Bruner Bryson Worley Roberto Rivera.jpg
Gainesville High School formally recognized Robert Bruner and Bryson Worley as its 2026 honorary diploma recipients. Pictured, from left to right, is GCSS Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Williams, Dr. Robert Bruner, Bryson Worley, and GHS Principal Roberto Rivera. Photo courtesy of Gainesville City Schools
Gainesville High School will formally recognize two men as honorary diploma recipients at its commencement ceremony May 22 at City Park Stadium.