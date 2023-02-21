Gainesville City Schools spends $3.2M on 8,800 student laptops. Here’s when your child may get one

The Gainesville City school board on Tuesday approved $3.21 million in federal coronavirus relief funding for the purchase of 8,800 student laptops.
“Chromebooks are part of ensuring that we have a continuity of education in the event that students are learning from home,” Jill Hobson, chief technology officer for Gainesville City Schools, said over email. “This is a good way for us to keep student devices updated and ensure that the devices will be useful for the next 4-5 years.”
Students are expected to have their new laptops by the fall, said Superintendent Jeremy Williams.
Students grades 2-12 will receive Dell 3110 Chromebooks, and students grades Pre-K-1 will receive Chromebooks with a touch screen that can be folded and used as a tablet.
“We buy the 2-in-1 devices for students who aren't yet ready to use a keyboard and need more touch input options,” Hobson said.
The laptops will be paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, part of the COVID-19 stimulus package signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.
The reason for purchasing the laptops now, district officials said, is the ESSER funds will no longer be available after Sept. 30.