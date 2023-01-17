Gainesville City Schools releases 2023-24 school year calendar

The Gainesville City school board on Tuesday released its 2023-24 school year calendar.
Here are the dates you need to know.
The school year will begin Aug. 9, 2023, and end May 20, 2024.
Open house and ninth grade orientation
Aug. 3-4, 2023.
Holidays
There are a total of 25 holidays.
- Sept. 4, 2023
- Oct. 9-10, 2023
- Thanksgiving: Nov. 20-24, 2023
- Christmas: Dec. 18, 2023 - Jan. 1, 2024
- Jan. 15, 2024
- Spring break: April 1-5, 2024
- May 27, 2024
Early release, grades 6-12
- Dec. 14-15, 2023
- May 21-22, 2024
Staff planning and professional development
- Aug. 1-2, 2023
- Aug. 7, 2023
- Oct. 11, 2023
- Jan. 2, 2024
- Feb. 19, 2024
- March 11, 2024
- May 23-24, 2024