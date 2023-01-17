By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville City Schools releases 2023-24 school year calendar
The Gainesville City school board on Tuesday, Jan. 17, released the 2023-24 school year calendar.

The Gainesville City school board on Tuesday released its 2023-24 school year calendar. 

Here are the dates you need to know. 

The school year will begin Aug. 9, 2023, and end May 20, 2024. 

Open house and ninth grade orientation 

Aug. 3-4, 2023. 


Holidays 

There are a total of 25 holidays.

  • Sept. 4, 2023
  • Oct. 9-10, 2023
  • Thanksgiving: Nov. 20-24, 2023
  • Christmas: Dec. 18, 2023 - Jan. 1, 2024
  • Jan. 15, 2024
  • Spring break: April 1-5, 2024 
  • May 27, 2024


Early release, grades 6-12 

  • Dec. 14-15, 2023
  • May 21-22, 2024


Staff planning and professional development 

  • Aug. 1-2, 2023
  • Aug. 7, 2023
  • Oct. 11, 2023
  • Jan. 2, 2024
  • Feb. 19, 2024
  • March 11, 2024
  • May 23-24, 2024