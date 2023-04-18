Gainesville City Schools names 2023 Philip Wright Award recipient

Julia King, a special education teacher at Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy, an elementary school in Gainesville, was honored at Monday’s school board meeting with Gainesville City Schools’ 2023 Philip Wright Award.

“I am humbled and honored to serve our community of deeply caring families and educators,” said King, a speech-language pathologist.

The award is given annually to educators in the Pioneer RESA region, which covers Northeast Georgia.

The award is given annually to educators who demonstrate a strong commitment to improving educational outcomes for students with disabilities.

It is named after Philip Wright, an educator who created a legacy of service in the area of special education. Every year, each school district selects a recipient, and all of the winners are presented with their awards at a regional event.

“I started as a student at Enota Elementary School and grew up and joined the Peace Corps where I worked in Malawi to teach midwives how to treat Malaria using visuals, songs and skits,” King said. “This inspired me to return and earn a masters in speech-language pathology. I returned to Gainesville and followed my dream.”