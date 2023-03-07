Gainesville City Schools considers policy allowing foreign exchange students

Gainesville City Schools may soon start accepting foreign exchange students.



The city school board on Monday, March 6, heard the first reading of a policy that would allow students from other countries to enroll in the school system.

“We’ve had more requests and more requests,” said Superintendent Jeremy Williams. “We get a few of these a year.”

He said the district used to accept exchange students, but it’s been about 20 years.

The policy must sit for 30 days after the first reading. The board will likely hold a vote at the April 17 meeting, Williams said.

If approved, school board members will review the applications and decide on a case-by-case basis who to admit.

Students must have an adult sponsor or host who lives in the school district, and that sponsor must be able to “deal with all school matters that may arise.” Because their sponsor lives in the district, they would not have to pay tuition.

They must also provide a birth certificate, all school transcripts and medical records.

What about students with hosts who live outside the city district but inside Hall County?

School board treasurer Sammy Smith said they will study the question and decide whether those students would have to pay tuition like other students who transfer from the county.