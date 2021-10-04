Gainesville City Schools approved phase 2 of Activities Center construction. This is what it will cost.

The Gainesville City school board unanimously agreed Monday, Oct. 4 to enter into a contract with Carroll Daniel Construction for phase two of Gainesville High School’s Student Activities Center for a guaranteed maximum price of $5.98 million.
The board also unanimously agreed to award a contract to Kellogg Roofing to replace the roof, gutters and downspouts of the Transportation and Maintenance Building in the amount of $69,695.
The school district approved $83 million in bonds last summer and issued the remaining $8 million to finish out its middle and high school construction projects, said Superintendent Jeremy Williams.
Dr. Leigh Sears, director of elementary schools, and Tonya Sanders, director of student services, presented results from a student wellness survey, which show that more than 80% of students across all grade levels report having supportive relationships, higher than the national average, Williams noted.
Less than half of students, however, reported being able to regulate their emotions.
The district is focusing its efforts to improve this score. For instance, at the high school level, a student will not face disciplinary action immediately after getting into a conflict with another student. Instead, administrators will bring the students together, have them talk and post a picture of them working out their differences on the district’s social media.