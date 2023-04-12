By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
8 Hall high schoolers named finalists for 2023 Governor’s Honor Program
School bus

Eight Hall County high schoolers have been named finalists for the 2023 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program. 

GHP, a free residential summer program for gifted high school sophomores and juniors, will be held at Georgia Southern University from mid-June to mid-July. 

Of the more than 4,100 students from across the state who applied, about 700 were chosen as finalists.

Students attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and in the evenings they participate in a wide variety of social and instructional activities like seminars and concerts, according to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement. 

“Many of GHP’s past participants regard it as one of the most life-changing events in their lives,” Hall County Schools said in a news release. 

The finalists are: 

  • Benvon Roberts, Flowery Branch High, communicative arts 

  • Logan Huntsman, Flowery Branch High, engineering 

  • Declan Dunn, Flowery Branch High, engineering 

  • Nicholas Simela, Flowery Branch High, music 

  • Claire Bussler, North Hall High School, music 

  • Carter Massey, Flowery Branch High, science 

  • Brekelle Wilkes, Johnson High, social studies 

  • Uyen Ngo, West Hall High, world languages