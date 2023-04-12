8 Hall high schoolers named finalists for 2023 Governor’s Honor Program

Eight Hall County high schoolers have been named finalists for the 2023 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program.
GHP, a free residential summer program for gifted high school sophomores and juniors, will be held at Georgia Southern University from mid-June to mid-July.
Of the more than 4,100 students from across the state who applied, about 700 were chosen as finalists.
Students attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and in the evenings they participate in a wide variety of social and instructional activities like seminars and concerts, according to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement.
“Many of GHP’s past participants regard it as one of the most life-changing events in their lives,” Hall County Schools said in a news release.
The finalists are:
Benvon Roberts, Flowery Branch High, communicative arts
Logan Huntsman, Flowery Branch High, engineering
Declan Dunn, Flowery Branch High, engineering
Nicholas Simela, Flowery Branch High, music
Claire Bussler, North Hall High School, music
Carter Massey, Flowery Branch High, science
Brekelle Wilkes, Johnson High, social studies
Uyen Ngo, West Hall High, world languages