East Hall High School tailors college resource fair for Latino students, families

Carrillo’s experience isn’t unique. According to Stan Lewis, Hall County Schools director of community relations and athletics, 47% of the system’s students are Hispanic; of that number, roughly one-fifth are English Language Learners, according to Superintendent Will Schofield.



On Tuesday, Oct. 26, East Hall High School hosted its first-ever Latino College Night to provide information on college admissions and campus life to Spanish-speaking and bilingual families — an event East Hall counselor McKenzie Cagle has wanted to see since arriving to the school two years ago.

Cagle said she wanted to make financial aid and scholarship program information available to Hispanic families.

“Whether they’re a migrant working family or first generation or undocumented or anything, to make it more accessible was kind of the goal ultimately,” Cagle said.

Working together with counselor Kim Brown and parent liaison Diego Rico, they were able to put together a college fair night for all Hall high school students and their parents based on the needs they saw.

“The questions are different for immigrant parents,” said Rico. “Sometimes they’re like, ‘I don’t have Social Security’ and those types of questions. So that’s why we bring these college representatives — that way they can answer those questions.”

The college admissions process can also look different for undocumented students; based on their status, they are not able to receive federal financial aid and loans and many must rely on private scholarships to help pay for their education.

Around the school’s cafeteria, 12 college and university representatives — each of whom were bilingual or employing the help of a translator — set up tables to provide information about majors, financial aid, campus life and scholarship opportunities specifically for Hispanic students. These included the University of North Georgia, Lanier Technical College, Brenau University, Georgia State University, Valdosta State University, Dalton State College, Kennesaw State University, Piedmont College, Mercer University, Reinhardt University and Georgia Gwinnett College.

