COVID-19 numbers force East Hall High to cancel in-person instruction beginning Monday
East Hall High School will operate remotely beginning Monday, Dec. 7, and continuing for at least three days. The Hall County School System made the announcement Friday afternoon following a significant amount of absences among staff and students resulting from COVID-19 positive cases.
East Hall High School will operate remotely beginning Monday, Dec. 7, and continuing for at least three days.

The Hall County School System made the announcement Friday afternoon following a significant amount of absences among staff and students resulting from COVID-19 positive cases.

East Hall students will move to “blended” learning, meaning they will be required to complete assignments from home and there will be no in-person instruction. Students making this transition will have access to all of their current classes through Canvas.

“This is the first time we’ve seen a situation like this in any of our schools this year,” Hall Superintendent Will Schofield told The Times on Friday.

The school will undergo a deep cleaning Saturday, Dec. 5. Parents should be notified by noon Wednesday whether or not students can return for in-person instruction or carry on with blended learning. 

