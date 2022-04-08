‘Community need’: Brenau opens school of Psychology and Counseling in Renaissance building

The first residents of the Gainesville Renaissance have officially moved in.
Brenau University cut the ribbon Thursday, April 7, on the new home for its Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling, located on the second floor of the Gainesville Renaissance in the downtown square.
Those involved say the move will allow the university to better fill the “desperate need” for mental health care in the area.
It is the first time Brenau’s psychology faculty will share the same building.
“We’re going to have a home,” said Perry Daughtry, associate professor of psychology and coordinator of the undergraduate program. “This is going to be the first time psychology faculty have been in the same building, all of us. Right now, we're scattered across like six different buildings on campus.”
The growth of the Darby School is driven by a statewide gap in mental health services. Georgia ranks near the top in mental illness prevalence but at the bottom in access to care, according to the nonprofit Mental Health America.
“In Hall County, specifically, we have a ratio of population to mental health care workers of 1141-to-1, whereas top performers in the United States have a 270-to-1 ratio, so we are way behind,” said Julia Battle, chair of the Darby School.
The lack of care is even more pronounced for children. Hall County has fewer than five psychologists per 10,000 children, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“That wasn't enough before COVID, and it is certainly far too little after COVID to deal with all of the repercussions,” said Brenau President Anne Skleder. “So we're delighted to be able to contribute to this community need.”
The Lynn J. Darby School was established in 2020 through a gift from Doug and Kay Ivester. The naming honors a lifelong friend of the Ivesters, and recognizes Darby’s work as president of the Melvin Douglas and Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation.
Doug Ivester is a Gainesville native, a Brenau trustee and former Coca-Cola CEO. He said he designed the Gainesville Renaissance and that its opening is a dream come true.
“I used to walk around the square with my golden retriever, and I would always dream about doing something down here,” he said. “This is a natural place for Brenau’s expansion. … And in the current environment of the world, there's a desperate need for adolescent counseling. There's not enough adolescent counselors in the state of Georgia. There's not enough in Hall County and not enough in Gainesville.”
The move from Brenau’s historic Gainesville campus will facilitate the expansion of its counseling clinic and academic programs, with plans to add a doctorate in clinical psychology in fall 2023 and a dance/movement therapy certificate program next January.
The new space features classrooms, faculty offices, a student lounge, driving simulator and virtual reality room.
“This is another extraordinary gift by Doug and Kay Ivester,” Skleder said. “Their generosity and commitment to the people of Gainesville and Hall County is the focus of their extremely generous investment in education and the health sciences. We are humbled to be stewards of their investment.”