‘Community need’: Brenau opens school of Psychology and Counseling in Renaissance building

The first residents of the Gainesville Renaissance have officially moved in.

Brenau University cut the ribbon Thursday, April 7, on the new home for its Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling, located on the second floor of the Gainesville Renaissance in the downtown square.

Those involved say the move will allow the university to better fill the “desperate need” for mental health care in the area.

It is the first time Brenau’s psychology faculty will share the same building.

“We’re going to have a home,” said Perry Daughtry, associate professor of psychology and coordinator of the undergraduate program. “This is going to be the first time psychology faculty have been in the same building, all of us. Right now, we're scattered across like six different buildings on campus.”

The growth of the Darby School is driven by a statewide gap in mental health services. Georgia ranks near the top in mental illness prevalence but at the bottom in access to care, according to the nonprofit Mental Health America.

“In Hall County, specifically, we have a ratio of population to mental health care workers of 1141-to-1, whereas top performers in the United States have a 270-to-1 ratio, so we are way behind,” said Julia Battle, chair of the Darby School.