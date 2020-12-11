Chestatee High added to list of 5 Hall schools operating virtually due to COVID concerns

On Friday, Chestatee High School became the fifth Hall County school to cancel in-person classes because of COVID-19 absences.

Students will shift temporarily to at-home assignments starting Monday, Dec. 14, and running through at least Wednesday, Dec. 16. The system’s last day before winter break is Dec. 18.

On Friday, Chestatee High had 10 students and three staff absent with positive COVID-19 cases. The quarantine numbers obtained by The Times were 53 students and two staff members by the end of Friday.

The latest number of absences due to positive COVID-19 tests is reported by the school system on its website. Those numbers do not include those quarantined for exposure.

Three of the four Hall schools that had already temporarily shifted to at-home school had that extended on Friday. C.W. Davis Middle School will remain closed through Tuesday, Dec. 15, and Cherokee Bluff high and middle schools through Wednesday, Dec. 16, said Stan Lewis, Hall’s community relations director.

Lewis said Davis Middle families will learn by Monday whether there will be another extension, and Chestatee and Cherokee Bluff families will hear by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, East Hall High School is still on track to restart in-person learning on Monday after switching Monday, Dec. 7, to at-home learning.

Lewis said the extensions were made due to the number of absences related to COVID-19.