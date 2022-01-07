Brenau University to start the new year online

Brenau University will begin classes online next week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly in the area, according to a university press release.
Classes originally scheduled to be held in-person will begin virtually on Jan. 12, with the expectation that in-person classes will resume on Jan. 31. Classes already scheduled online will begin Jan. 10.
“Brenau believes taking this proactive measure at the beginning of the semester will help the university fulfill its mission to educate students, with as few disruptions as possible,” the press release states.
The university said details are still being finalized regarding residential move-in dates, how in-person classes will operate and the number of faculty and staff that will be needed on campus. More information will be provided over email and on the university website.
“According to health care experts, the nationwide increase in cases is expected to be short-lived, and the university appreciates the cooperation and adaptability of faculty, staff and students during this fluid situation,” the press release states. “Brenau will continue to monitor the situation and provide information and guidance if circumstances change.”