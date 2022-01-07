Brenau University to start the new year online

The university said details are still being finalized regarding residential move-in dates, how in-person classes will operate and the number of faculty and staff that will be needed on campus. More information will be provided over email and on the university website.

“According to health care experts, the nationwide increase in cases is expected to be short-lived, and the university appreciates the cooperation and adaptability of faculty, staff and students during this fluid situation,” the press release states. “Brenau will continue to monitor the situation and provide information and guidance if circumstances change.”