4 takeaways from education update with Gainesville, Hall superintendents

The superintendents for the Gainesville and Hall County school systems provided an “education update” Tuesday during an event hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s South Hall Business Coalition.

Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams and Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield spoke about work-based learning, dual enrollment, mental health, and school security.

Here are some of the takeaways.





Work-based learning

Given that it was a Chamber event, work-based learning was a prime focus.

“What I want you to know is that regardless of which high school your child goes to here in Gainesville or Hall County, your child has options,” Williams said.

“Those last two years of high school are all about getting a child prepared for what's next,” he added. “Whether that's college, whether that's a career, you need exposure, you need opportunities. We hear so many stories about kids going to college and coming back not knowing what they want to do.”

Williams said Gainesville City Schools had 265 students participate in work-based learning last year, and they earned $850,000 for their households.

“Think about high school students being able to earn that kind of money outside of what they may be doing on the weekend at other jobs,” he said.

The event was held at Hall County Schools’ Lanier College and Career Academy, a high school in Flowery Branch that serves as the epicenter of the school system’s work-based learning initiatives.

Rhonda Samples, CEO and President of LCCA, oversees Hall County Schools’ work-based learning programs. She has built a reputation both locally and statewide for her efforts in student career development. In May, she was given the Community Service Award by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.

Hall County Schools offers 60 career pathways through its work-based learning programs. In April, the school system held its inaugural hiring fair, where hundreds of high school seniors spoke with employers and filled out applications.

“It is a privilege to get this generation of students working within your businesses,” Schofield said. “And over and over again, I hear people say, ‘How many of those kinds of students can I have?’”





Dual enrollment

Gainesville High School has about 2,300 students, up from about 1,000 a decade ago.

Last year, some 220 Gainesville highschoolers earned 1,600 hours of college credits, Williams said.

That can save parents money, he added, and lighten the workload for college freshmen.

For its part, Hall County Schools in 2016 created the Howard E. Ivester Early College, a dual-enrollment campus with about 450 students. Professors from local universities teach on campus, and students also travel to university campuses all while earning college credits.

On Monday, Hall County Schools expanded its dual-enrollment options, signing a “history making” agreement with the University of Georgia to create a new dual-enrollment program that allows high school students to take college courses in agribusiness.

Schofield said last year almost 1,000 Hall County highschoolers participated in dual enrollment.