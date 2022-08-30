4 takeaways from education update with Gainesville, Hall superintendents

The superintendents for the Gainesville and Hall County school systems provided an “education update” Tuesday during an event hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s South Hall Business Coalition.
Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams and Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield spoke about work-based learning, dual enrollment, mental health, and school security.
Here are some of the takeaways.
Work-based learning
Given that it was a Chamber event, work-based learning was a prime focus.
“What I want you to know is that regardless of which high school your child goes to here in Gainesville or Hall County, your child has options,” Williams said.
“Those last two years of high school are all about getting a child prepared for what's next,” he added. “Whether that's college, whether that's a career, you need exposure, you need opportunities. We hear so many stories about kids going to college and coming back not knowing what they want to do.”
Williams said Gainesville City Schools had 265 students participate in work-based learning last year, and they earned $850,000 for their households.
“Think about high school students being able to earn that kind of money outside of what they may be doing on the weekend at other jobs,” he said.
The event was held at Hall County Schools’ Lanier College and Career Academy, a high school in Flowery Branch that serves as the epicenter of the school system’s work-based learning initiatives.
Rhonda Samples, CEO and President of LCCA, oversees Hall County Schools’ work-based learning programs. She has built a reputation both locally and statewide for her efforts in student career development. In May, she was given the Community Service Award by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.
Hall County Schools offers 60 career pathways through its work-based learning programs. In April, the school system held its inaugural hiring fair, where hundreds of high school seniors spoke with employers and filled out applications.
“It is a privilege to get this generation of students working within your businesses,” Schofield said. “And over and over again, I hear people say, ‘How many of those kinds of students can I have?’”
Dual enrollment
Gainesville High School has about 2,300 students, up from about 1,000 a decade ago.
Last year, some 220 Gainesville highschoolers earned 1,600 hours of college credits, Williams said.
That can save parents money, he added, and lighten the workload for college freshmen.
For its part, Hall County Schools in 2016 created the Howard E. Ivester Early College, a dual-enrollment campus with about 450 students. Professors from local universities teach on campus, and students also travel to university campuses all while earning college credits.
On Monday, Hall County Schools expanded its dual-enrollment options, signing a “history making” agreement with the University of Georgia to create a new dual-enrollment program that allows high school students to take college courses in agribusiness.
Schofield said last year almost 1,000 Hall County highschoolers participated in dual enrollment.
School security
“When Uvalde (school shooting) happened — every time an incident like that happens — you always review and reflect on what you are doing and what you could be doing slightly better,” Williams said.
“We have five (school resource officers) at Gainesville City Schools,” he said. “We've requested six for a number of years, but sometimes it's difficult to get a police officer who wants to be an SRO and go through post-certified training and things like that.”
That’s two SROs at Gainesville High School, one at each middle school and one that rotates among the elementary schools.
In July, both school systems approved an additional $1 million in security funding.
Gainesville City Schools will use that money to hire an armed security guard at each school and a security manager who would oversee them. The manager will be approved by the school board at next week’s meeting, Williams said.
“Their role is very simple,” Williams said of the guards. “It's no different to what you would see at a college campus, what you would see at an athletic venue or a concert. “You just got somebody walking around, knowing that there's another set of eyes, there's another set of feet walking around. They see a door open, go close it, they’re checking the doors. They're just making sure that there's an additional layer of security for our kids.”
Hall County School officials have said they will use the additional $1 million to “harden targets,” increase mental health support and perhaps purchase biometric gun safes used to store rifles that could be used in the event that a shooter in on campus.
Hall County Schools held at least three active shooter drills in the weeks leading up to the school year.
Mental health
“We've seen, of course, mental health over the last five to 10 years just really come to the forefront,” Williams said. “It's always been there. It’s just now, we're more open to talking about it, more open to recognizing it.”
“We've increased counselors, we've doubled our social workers, we’ve added five mental health conditions,” Williams said.
Hall County Schools has a three-tier approach to mental health.
“We've provided training for all 3,400 of our employees at tier one,” Schofield said. “What are things we can do just on a daily basis, whether we're serving food, or whether we're driving a bus or we’re a classroom teacher to help a child and be aware of what's going on.”
“Tier two, we put in dialectical skills groups at all of our middle and high schools,” he said. “And that's an opportunity for kids not to come in and get therapy — we can't provide therapy, as a matter of fact, it’s not a school's job to provide therapy — but we can teach kids resiliency skills.”
Tier three involves pairing the most at-risk students with outside agencies.
“We have a record number of community partners — 13 right now — that we've signed agreements with to provide that therapy, that additional help,” he said. “But let me be extremely honest. No. 1, I’m not all that sure how high quality some of that help is, and there's nowhere near enough of it.”