150 years of Hall County Schools history: From schoolhouse to virtual learning

Every now and then, Jonathan Boykin will open a cabinet filled with historical documents and images tied to Hall County Schools. The district’s finance officer describes those moments as using “a magnifying glass and looking into people’s lives” throughout the decades.



The district turned 150 years old on Feb. 7, and Boykin took the opportunity to share preserved pieces of its heritage with the school board and other community members.

The oldest document held by the system is a land record from 1829. Other artifacts include board minutes dating back to 1871 and records of the local Poor Schools Fund between 1852-1857.

When Lee Lovett retired as Hall’s deputy superintendent, the “keeper of the district’s history” torch was passed to Boykin. The finance officer doesn’t take this honor lightly.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Boykin said. “It’s both a wonderful thing, but at the same time, there’s a little bit of responsibility because you know you’re entrusted with the memories of a community. You’re dealing with people's legacies.”

Looking back on the district’s history, Boykin said the push for education started with the Georgia Constitution of 1777. He said Georgia was the first state to publicly support education, allocating 1,000 acres of land in each county for “academies of learning” and establishing an academic fund.