Estimated $75 million Hall pension case returns to court Tuesday

An estimated $75-million class action lawsuit regarding the Hall County pension plan will return to court Tuesday, Oct. 18, when the two sides plead their case to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

The lawsuit was originally filed in January 2017, when a group of about 100 current and former Hall County employees argued their pension benefits were illegally frozen.

Since then, the case has bounced between Hall County Superior Court and the appellate courts. The most recent ruling came in April from Judge Martha Christian, who granted summary judgment to the Hall County government.