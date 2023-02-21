2nd trial underway for man accused in 2020 crash that killed teen

Seven weeks after a Hall County judge declared a mistrial, a Gainesville man charged with vehicular homicide faces a new trial from a 2020 wreck that killed a 17-year-old.

Shannon Beauford, 28, was indicted on two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide from the Oct. 4, 2020 crash that killed Madison Gray, of Gainesville.

Superior Court Judge Jason Deal previously presided over the trial in early January. After deliberating over the course of three days, the jury was still deadlocked.

The new trial is before Senior Judge C. Andrew Fuller.

Beauford’s defense has focused their arguments on making the prosecution prove that Beauford was the one driving.

The jury began hearing evidence Tuesday, Feb. 21, after opening statements. The prosecution played the body camera footage captured by the deputies investigating the wreck in the early morning hours on White Sulphur Road.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the Toyota Corolla driven by Beauford left the road and struck a culvert.

A deputy is heard saying on the body camera that Beauford has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement.

Based on the information law enforcement had at the scene, they determined that Beauford was the one driving.