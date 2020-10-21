Know a life science teacher? They may be eligible for Georgia DNR's $1,000 Conservation Teacher of the Year grant

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is offering a $1,000 Conservation Teacher of the Year grant to a public or private elementary school educator who teaches life science.
“By fostering connections with nature, teachers help improve students’ health and well-being,” DNR Outreach Coordinator Linda May said in a press release. “The benefits of making and strengthening those outdoor connections will last a lifetime.”
The grant — which is available to kindergarten through fifth grade teachers — will be awarded to someone who “demonstrates exceptional energy and innovation in teaching life sciences.”
Georgia DNR stated in a press release Wednesday, Oct. 21, that applicants must use Georgia’s native wildlife as the context for covering the Georgia Standards of Excellence, and preference will be given to those who are creative with their project designs and embrace the outdoors for learning. Extra consideration will be given to those whose projects focus on rare animal and plant species.
The application deadline is Friday, Nov. 20. Georgia DNR will notify the grant winner by Friday, Dec. 4. The proposal guidelines can be found at georgiawildlife.com/TeachingConservationGrant.
For more information about the Conservation Teacher of the Year grant, visit georgiawildlife.com/TeachingConservationGrant or contact Linda May at linda.may@dnr.ga.gov or Anna Yellin at anna.yellin@dnr.ga.gov.