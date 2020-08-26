County animal shelter honored for changes that advocates say saved more animals' lives

The Hall County Animal Shelter has been honored by an animal welfare group for changes that it says led to higher live outcome rates for the animals.

The shelter has received the Transformational Change Award from Best Friends Animal Society, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to saving animals at shelters.

In February 2019, the Hall County Board of Commissioners voted to adopt many of Best Friends’ recommendations, including implementing a Community Cat Program and requiring appointments for pet owners to surrender their animals. Since then, the shelter has made those changes and improved its live outcome rates.