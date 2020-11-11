Andrea Timpone, head of Elachee Nature Science Center, to retire after 35 years

After leading Elachee Nature Science Center for 35 years, Andrea Timpone, the nonprofit’s president and CEO, will retire in March 2021.

Elachee made the announcement Wednesday, Nov. 11, explaining that its board of trustees has already seated a search and selection committee to find someone qualified to replace Timpone.

“Elachee simply wouldn’t be what it is today without the many years of Andrea’s strong and effective leadership,” John Girardeau, Elachee trustee emeritus, said in a news release. “I have great trust in our board to identify and secure the best candidate to guide the Elachee organization into its next season. Andrea will be missed. We wish her happiness as she enters this new time in her life.”